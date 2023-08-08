ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: "I'm dating a billionaire, I can't be fighting on live TV" – Princess says following eviction from BBNaija

Princess, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, alleges that she is in a relationship with a billionaire and cannot afford to embarrass herself by engaging in physical altercation on live television.

Following rumors that she was fired from the show for being too “quiet” and failing to provide viewers with the necessary “action” that is making other housemates trend on social media, she made this known.

After her eviction on Sunday, she said in a live session that she wouldn’t apologize to anyone for her reserved demeanor, which turned off enthusiastic spectators.

In a recent development, she has admitted that dating a billionaire is the reason she couldn’t be seen fighting on live television.

However, Princess made no mention as to the identity of the billionaire she’s currently seeing.

Watch her speak …

