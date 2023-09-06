Video: “I’m bigger than the Headies, I don’t beg to shine”- Portable boast, aim for Grammy

Portable, a fast-rising Nigerian artist, has declared himself to be greater than the Headies Awards.

The outspoken artist, who is upset with the renowned award’s organizers for denying him a nomination last year, believes he is larger than the Headies.

According to him, he is aiming for the Grammys since he sees himself as a Star who does not have to beg for attention.

Saying no to negative energy, he said that no one had failed him, but that he had failed himself by believing that everyone was on his side.

“Zazuu nobody failed me I failed myself thinking everybody was for me like I was for them. Say no to bad energy Star. Don’t beg to shine, life na Portable Kogbagidi.

IKA OF AFRICA I’m bigger than the Headies you dey whine Zazuu. Oshima Gba Grammy. Nothing we want wey God never do Alhamdulilah”.