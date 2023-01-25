Video: I’m an international superstar, I now charge N5million – Portable declares [Video]

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: I'm an international superstar, I now charge N5million – Portable declares

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has announced that he currently charges N5millon to either feature on a song or perform at shows and events.

The Zazuu star made this known in a video he posted on social media as he bragged that he’s now an international superstar.

Portable said his status has been elevated and his price has also increased accordingly, so he will only accept N5million and above for any booking.

He also appealed to entertainers and promoters to make arrangements for him to get shows so that he will give them 10 percent of the fee.

