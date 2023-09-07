Video: I’m Alive and Bouncing Not Dead – Actor Tony Umez Debunks Report 

Tony Umez, a Nollywood actor, has denied claims he is dead.

Tony Umez stated on his Instagram page that the death rumors circulating on social media have caused him, his family, and loved ones pain and that he intends to sue the purveyors of fake news.

“I understand the power of social media and its impact on information dissemination.” It is upsetting, though, to see how it may be abused by a few to promote fake news for personal advantage. “I urge you all to be cautious and only trust information that comes directly from me or my official channels,” he wrote on Facebook.

November 16th 2022, Nollywood actor, Tony Umez and his beautiful wife celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share loved up photos of him and his better half.

Celebrating their 23rd anniversary, Tony Umez prayed for their union to wax stronger.

Expressing his gratitude to his wife, he appreciated her for completing him.

“HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY TO US. GOD WHO BROUGHT US THIS FAR WILL TAKE US FARTHER. THANK YOU, MY DIAMOND, FOR COMPLETING ME”.

Tony Umez who recently celebrated his 56 years old on August 23rd.

The veteran actor had fully appreciated his wife for the great impact she has played in his life.

Sharing photos from his birthday shoot on his Instagram page, the actor, Tony Umez who has been married for 23 years now, acknowledged his wife for investing in him and emphasized how the investment has molded him into who he is today.