Video: ‘I’m a rugged minister of God, God’s special son’ – Yul Edochie declares

Yul shared a photos of himself on his verified Instagram page and showered himself with praises.

Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie, has continued to hail himself, despite public dragging and insults.

The actor who is currently shooting a movie with his father and second wife, Judy Austin just shared a photos of himself on his verified Instagram page and showered himself with praises.

“A man after God’s own heart. A rugged minister of God. God’s special son. Spread love. Shun hate. God is love,” he wrote.

Yul Edochie express joy over father’s validation

Nollywood actor and movie director Yul Edochie has expressed his excitement over his father’s validations after many years of directing.

Yul Edochie recounted how he started his acting career immediately after he graduated from the University Of Port Harcourt.

The actor disclosed in his write-up that his father, Pete Edochie, influenced him to adopt acting even when he started as a director. According to him, his father told him to go into acting in order to polish his directing skills.

Years down the line, Yul Edochie has disclosed that he has finally received accolades and validation from his father, veteran Pete Edochie.