Video: “I’m A Ritualist, I Won’t Lie” – Portable Reveals During an Interview [Video]

Portable, popular Nigerian street artist, made a momentous disclosure during an exclusive interview, disclosing his self-identification as a ritualist.

This information was revealed on a Nigerian podcast.

During the podcast, Portable also mentioned another singer Seyi Vibes, noting that Seyi appeared to be copying the musical style of Asake, n artist signed under YBNL.

While Portable did not go into detail regarding his ritual engagement, worried readers took to the post’s comments section to offer their thoughts on his self-identification as a ritualist.

See some reactions below:

@_theCabal: “lol this dude cracks me up every time.”

@thehakeem_: “This guy and wahala, 5&6”

@SteeflerBadman: “Una dn carry mad man enter podcast.”

@_Saintlou: “Una Don finally carry potable come this podcast.”

@Xperience_Snr: “Shouldn’t he be called in to explain what he meant by saying “I’m a ritualist”??”

@lifeofzic: “Everybody don turn kanayo o kanayo.”

@God abeg…: “ama rishualiss” should I laugh or cry. I’m stressed.”

