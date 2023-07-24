Video: “I’m a new daddy” – Bella Shmurda joyfully announces the birth of his son

Bella Shmurda announces the birth of his new son at an undisclosed hospital in Nigeria.

The singer reveals that this momentous news comes just a few days before the highly anticipated release of his upcoming album.

His statement: “A few days to the drop of my album last year, I was an emotional and mental wreck.”

“I’d just gotten to the UK where I was scheduled to do some promotional activities when I heard the news that I’d lost the child I was expecting at birth.”

“At the same time, I started getting threats to my life. The mere fact that I was in the UK was an opportunity for certain people to hurt me, and I saw a video of a group of guys that had been sent to a location I was supposed to be to attack me there.”

“I was hurt, angry and confused. It was the darkest place I’d ever been in my life, but somehow, light found it’s way through to me in that tunnel.”

“It’s a few days to the drop of my project this year. This time, I got news that my little boy is here. I’m happy and blessed.”

“What’s lost can never be replaced, but I have another chance, a new lease on life. A new purpose. I’m a new Daddy; DO NOT DISTURB.”

Fans and well-wishers are thrilled for the singer, celebrating this dose of happiness in his life.

