Video: “I’m a fine babe and I’ll show it off” – Temi Otedola

Temi Otedola, a movie starlet and billionaire daughter, has told those who are offended by her beauty to leave her alone because she intends to flaunt it.

The ‘Citation’ star took to social media to suffocate her critics with a video of herself and her fiancé, Eazi, displaying endearing couple goals.

She used the opportunity to lip-synch to a background TikTok sound, telling internet users that she’s a gorgeous babe who isn’t afraid to show it.

Temi Otedola stated that she intends to flaunt her beautiful looks and that anyone who objects to this should not purchase data to be online.

See some of the reactions culled below:

Mac_rolez commented: “No vex aunty Temi I for go offline but e No Eazi”

joshbekillindem said: “Eazi just Dey nod head like mumu! Baba no wan fall back street! The way he hold this opportunity ehn”

duchess_april stated: “I Love Them Two… May the cup of breakfast pass over them IJN.”

Official_rain.bow wrote: “If no be the money wey I see see for your head you no be spec oloun”

uche_abugo begged: “Let single breevveeeee”