Video: I’m a big girl wit grace- James Brown’s younger sister, Gracious flaunts car gift she received from boyfriend

Gracious Brown, the younger sister of popular crossdresser James Brown, shows off the Mercedes Benz she received from her man for Valentine’s.

The social media influencer shared photos of herself in a dazzling valentine’s red outfit sitting atop her new ride.

Her new whip which costs millions of naira was decorated with red ribbons and petals befitting the Lover’s Day.

She gushed over the car gift and the bouquet of flowers she had received and thanked her man for the pricey car and other tangible gifts she had received.

James Brown calls his sister, Gracious Brown a man as he counts down to her birthday

Crossdresser, James Brown has staired reactions on social media after he referred to his younger sister, Grace Brown as a man.

In an Instagram post, the Duchess of Africa as he is fondly called began the countdown to his sister’s birthday. However, James referred to her as his brother.

HE WROTE: #26 IS ALL ABOUT @IAMGRACIOUSBROWN MY BLOOD MY HEART MY BROTHER.

Replying to her brother’s post, Grace brown wrote:

“YES BABY MY BLOOD”

Netizens have taken to James Brown’s comment section to react to his post calling his sister a man.