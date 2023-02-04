Video: I’ll stop working in some states – Junior Pope says after armed robbery attack in Delta State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Junior Pope who recounted how the sad incident occurred during an interview with Saturday Beats, said he will no longer appear in movie locations that are not in Asaba, Lagos, or Abuja until he’s sure the country is safe.

ctor Junior Pope who was recently attacked by robbers in Delta state, has said he has decided to stop working in some areas of the country for his safety.

Junior Pope who recounted how the sad incident occurred during an interview with Saturday Beats, said he will no longer appear in movie locations that are not in Asaba, Lagos, or Abuja until he’s sure the country is safe.

He said;

“We were done filming and it was raining cats and dogs, so we didn’t leave on time. Usually, Reginal Daniel and her husband would have sent us (to the location) with some security men, but they did not come along. “The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, is working towards ensuring that once filmmakers stay on location beyond 8 pm, they must provide security for the cast and crew. Considering the state of insecurity in the state, it is a good move. I am also using this medium to call on the state governor and the commissioner of police to look into this matter, and make Delta State safe. “For now, there are some states and cities I won’t be visiting. Recently, I was called for a job in Port Harcourt (Rivers State) but I told them I could not go there, until I know the country is safe and secure. If you don’t shoot your movies in Asaba, Lagos or Abuja, I would not feature in it.”

Also sharing his thoughts on happiness in a home, Junior Pope said;