Video: I’ll pepper you all – Ada Jesus slams those insinuating her newly acquired Range Rover Velar is from a man

Nons Miraj in response to naysayers launched a live session on her Instagram page where she vowed to ‘Pepper’ her critics more.

Skit maker, Chinonso Ukah, a.k.a Nons Miraj or Ada Jesus recently splashed millions of naira on a brand new Range Rover Velar and this sparked reactions from social media users.

However trolls however took to the comment section to allege that the car came from a man courtesy of her private part’s hard work.

According to her, the next acquisition will be a house.

She also demanded to know why people are making such insinuations about her new whip but keep mute when other male skit makers buy cars.

Prior to this, controversial blogger, Gistlovers had called out Ada Jesus and her colleague, Ashmusy over an amorous relationship with Dino Melaye which they speedily debunked while claiming they have never met him.

However, a few days after the drama, Ada Jesus took to her Instagram page to rejoice over her recently purchased SUV.