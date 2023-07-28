Video: I’ll Never Like Alex Even in The Next 100 Years – CeeC Openly Admits

Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as CeeC, a Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, has openly revealed that she dislikes her colleague, Alex.

The actress stated that she will never like Alex or have anything to do with her for the next 100 years because she is still the same person, she was in 2018.

Alex and CeeC often clashed during their debut appearance on the reality show, which was titled ‘Double Wahala’ and aired five years ago.

CeeC was talking with Adekunle on Friday morning when she mentioned how Alex is actively attempting to rile her up, despite the fact that they haven’t had any issues in several years.

According to the Enugu-born entrepreneur, she thinks that the anti-bullying activist might have been groomed by her team to stir drama in the house.

CeeC said; “As far as I’m concerned, there’s one thing I’m very sure of I don’t like her [Alex]. I don’t think i’d ever like her even in the next 100years, I’ll still not like her and won’t fxxk with her.

I’ve seen that she is still the same person that she was in 2018 and I am not even confused about anything. Unfortunately, I noticed that maybe her team has sat her down to tell her to stir rivalry. Alex is someone who just thinks that she can make my life uncomfortable.

The thing is that you forgot that it doesn’t always work, it works for one person and the other person will keep losing, it’s simple.”

CeeC: As far as I’m concerned, I don’t like Alex. Even in the next 100years, I’ll still not like her and won’t fcuk with her. She’s the same person that she was in 2018. Alex is someone who just thinks that she can make my life uncomfortable. #bbnaija #bbnaijaallstars pic.twitter.com/wSMfkvJcDf — Sabi Radio (@TheSabiRadio) July 28, 2023

