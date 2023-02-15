ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: I’ll never leave your side – Regina Daniels vows to billionaire hubby, Nwoko [Video]

  • A video showed when Regina adopted the lyrics of singer, Spyro’s hit song, “Who’s Your Guy” and told her husband to listen to her sing to him.
  • The philanthropist and businessman casually smiled while his wife made the vow and when the actress was done, she gave him a big hug.
Regina Daniels shares husband’s reaction after playing viral ‘billionaire song’ for him

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has promised never to leave her billionaire husband, Prince Ned Nwoko.

The 22-year-old Nollywood diva made the vow while they were inside a car heading to an undisclosed location.

A video showed when she adopted the lyrics of singer, Spyro’s hit song, “Who’s Your Guy” and told her husband to listen to her sing to him.

When it got to the verse where he said; “I will never leave your side”, Regina sang it emphatically while pointing at the Delta politician.

“POV: I told my husband to just listen to me sing for him,” Regina captioned the clip.

The philanthropist and businessman casually smiled while his wife made the vow and when the actress was done, she gave him a big hug.

