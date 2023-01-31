ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I’ll never forgive you all”- Ayra Starr recounts her embarrassing experience with Nigerian passport officers

ast rising Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr better known as Celestial being has shared her embarrassing experience at Nigerian passport office.

The ‘Rush’ singer lamented over how she was told to remove her lashes. According to the star, the officials asked her to remove her eye lashes before attending to her.

Following the incident, Ayra Starr vowed never to forgive the officers.

“This passport office people really made me just remove my lashes. I’ll never forgive y’all”.

No wonder she dey use half yard sew skirt- Reactions trail Ayra Starr’s high school ambition

A high school picture of the famous Nigerian singer Aderibigbe Oyinkansola,a.k.a Ayra Starr, becomes a sensation on social media.

Recently someone who attended the same school as the Mavin singer and uploaded a picture of the musician from their yearbook.

Little Ayra’s name and future aspiration to become a fashion designer were listed beneath the portrait

Ayra’s earlier dream elicited hilarious reactions since many people assumed it was related to the way she dressed. Read more here

