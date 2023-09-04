Video: “I’ll never be grateful for winning an award that can’t be announced on stage” – Ayra Starr calls out Headies

Ayra Starr, a Nigerian music sensation, expressed dissatisfaction with the 2023 Headies Awards for failing to present the Best Female Artist award on stage.

The 2023 Headies Awards, an African music festival held at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, saw a gathering of industry stakeholders gathered to commemorate the achievements of Nigerian singers.

Ayra Starr won the very difficult Best Female Artist category, defeating strong competitors such as Tems, Tiwa Savage, and Simi.

Her success, however, was diminished by the lack of an on-stage presentation for the award.

Ayra Starr voiced her dismay on her Twitter account.

In her words;

“I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage! Best female artist na beans? We work hard, every single one of us! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night, Tems breathes and lives for music, we didn’t deserve such nonchalance! Nigeria, you didn’t raise me to settle for less.”

Ayra Starr’s remarks resonated with many viewers who perceived the decision not to present the Best Female Artist award on stage as a sign of disrespect towards the female segment of the music industry.