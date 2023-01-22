Video: I’ll go n*de in my next skit – Cater Efe writes, praises Nancy Isime’s role in Shanty Town

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Carter, when he used to wear boxer to make his skits, people used to complain that he is naked.

However after watching a role acted by actress, Nancy Isime, he has decided to go unclad.

Nigerian skitmaker cum singer, Carfer Efe, has revealed that he will go nude in his skits henceforth.

Carter took to Micro-blogging platform, Twitter to disclose this while reacting to the latest Netflix movie ‘Shanty Town’ trending on social media.

He wrote: “When I dey wear boxer shoot skit dem say na nakedness! My next skit I wan naked my full body finish. My full gbola go show!Una Neva see anything! Nancy Iseme thank you for the mind”.

Shanty Town is a six episode violent series that revolves around an undercover detective on a revenge mission, who infiltrates a crime ring and uncovers damning information on their activities and associates.

An outcry about the movie focuses on the Nude scene Nancy Iseme acted along side her senior colleague, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD).