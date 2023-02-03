Video: ‘I’ll be turning 40 this year, but I don’t feel a day older than 21’ – Yvonne Jegede reveal spills

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yvonne made this known via her verified Instagram page while recalling her early days in the movie industry.

Yvonne Jegede said she got her first lead role in 2005 with the movie African Baby, although she started acting in 2003.

Sharing a screenshot from the movie, she wrote: “Flashback Friday 2005…. My very first lead role #AfricanBaby (Actually started acting in 2003). So this year I will be turning 40yrs old. I’m so excited for this big number but I don’t feel a day older than 21.It’s a beautiful year with so much happening already. Thanks to all my loved ones, online and offline for standing by me all these years even though I took a 5yrs break from Nollywood, you all accepted me like I never left. I have sooooo much in stock for my loyalists, will make announcement when I’m ready to give back for all the love. I see you all. August 25th..”

Yvonne Jegede opens up on challenges of being a single mum

Actress Yvonne Jegede has disclosed that her ex-husband, Olakunle Fawole is a deadbeat father who hasn’t shown any form of support or interest in the life of their son, Xavier who turned 4 weeks ago.

Opening up in a recent conversation with Mercy Johnson on her cook show, Yvonne Jegede recounted how Olakunle Fawole only showed up once to see the child after she gave him an ultimatum of withdrawing his surname.

Going down memory lane on how they fell in love, Yvonne Jegede disclosed that he was an amazing friend but their marriage just didn’t work out.

“First I was scared, the marriage of not up to two years crashed, but I’m glad I left because if I had stayed back for what people will say, I will not be happy today. Olakunle and I don’t talk now, he doesn’t call or talk to his son. It is funny how we once had a solid friendship aside from the marriage but I don’t know how it all went off the radar. The first time he publicly accepted the son when he was 5 months old was when I gave him an ultimatum that I will remove his surname once the boy turns 5. Thankfully, I had given him a compound name, Xavier Jegede Fawole, and I threatened that I will remove the Fawole and leave just the Jegede since I am solely raising him up. That was what made him come then to carry the son when he was 5 months old, took photos and posted them on social media and since then no show. “

