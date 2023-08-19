Video: I’ll be the first artiste who doesn’t have a baby mama – Singer Khaid

In an internet video, notable Nigerian singer Sulaimon Shekoni Solomon, professionally known as Khaid, pledged to be the first artiste in Nigeria without a baby mama.

Khaid, the “Anabella” hitmaker signed to Sydney Talker’s Neville Records, revealed this during a violent disagreement with pals.

This comes just days after Khaid declared in an interview that Odumodublvck is not better than him, adding that he has some blooms and successes that the “Declan Rice” crooner does not.

Khaid tells his buddies that he would not be like their favorite celebrities such as Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, Timaya, 2Baba, and others who have baby mamas.

He stated that he his self-disciplined and would never be engaged in a such kind of act. In his words; “I have self discipline, and I can’t be like your fave, I’ll be the first artist who doesn’t have a baby mama.”

official_xoxoliso411: This boy just the talk any how 😂😂😂😂😂them never jam am.

millie___drc: Rest Weytin you want use baby mama do before just Dey cap Face your carrier create more love song.

romeo_lifestyle_: I see there’s an EP coming so bro need to tread until is due nice strategic ❤️👏.

yur_harmonee66: Nawa…Naso them Dey talk 😂give them some months ..,them go upload baby hand 😂😂😂without the mama face.

hanz_boss: U wey never pay Sydney finish.. u still Dey owe money na… u wan train pikin… Dey play😂😂😂😂.

macquincy9: I’m to small to get baby mama na no be by in no go get make money enter first and make in grow small.