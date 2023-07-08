Video: “I’ll always be your loyal fan” – Olamide tells Lojay after paying for his music video

Olamide, the legendary rap star, has revealed that he is a fan of fast rising singer, Lekan Osifeso Jnr a.k.a Lojay, after paying for his music video.

In response to Lojay’s post describing him as one of the greatest people he knows, the YBNL boss shared this information via his official Twitter account.

On his birthday, Lojay received a message from Olamide offering to pay for the making of the music video for his song “Ova,” which he revealed on his page.

“@Olamide is actually one of the greatest humans I know! Bro called me on my birthday and after talking for a bit he told me he loved “Ova” so much and literally offered to pay for the video. E no reach 7 days bruh, video was done and dusted! I love that man 😩❤️ My bro 🙏🏾 your loyal fan always,” Lojay wrote.

Olamide who reacted to this expressed his admiration for him and noted that he would always be his loyal fan.

Baddo wrote:

“My bro 🙏🏾 your loyal fan always.”

Olamide Paid For Recording, Video Shoot For My Song – Bella Shmurda

The popular Nigerian artist Bella Shmurda has revealed some information about Olamide.

He disclosed that Olamide, a well-known rapper and the boss of YBNL, had paid for the recording and video shoot of his breakout hit, “Vision 2020.”

The ‘Cash App’ singer revealed the roles Olamide, Poco Lee, and Zlatan Ibile played in the early stages of his career in a recent interview with Pulse.

Poco Lee, who was residing on the island with Zlatan, allegedly asked the rapper to make room for him, and the rapper complied.

Shmurda claimed that while he was working with Zlatan, the rapper supported him and worked with him on a number of unreleased songs.

He said, “Shouout to Baddo [Olamide]. He was so supportive. He had to pay ID Cabasa for the reproduction of ‘Vision 2020’. He sorted my video. And even posting it more [on social media]. He did everything he could do for Fireboy without me signing a paper.

He continued, “Poco Lee used to stay with Zlatan. I was in Mainland, and he [Poco Lee] was like, ‘Bella, come now we go just dey manage for here small small.’ And Zlatan, he received me with opened hands. Anything he [Zlatan] is in the studio recording, he always calls me. He always gives me motivations.”

The singer said he appreciate the help rendered by Olamide, Poco Lee and Zlatan Ibile to him during his humble beginning, adding that it made him who he is today.