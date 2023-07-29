ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “Ilebaye go explain tire” – Reactions as Pere and Ike plants ‘used’ condoms in toilet to confuse housemates

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read

Pere and Ike, housemates on Big Brother Naija All Stars, have raised eyebrows after pulling a prank in the bathroom.

The two male housemates crept into the bathroom while the other housemates were still in bed to pull a prank on them.

Ike and Pere were observed putting skin pomade inside a condom and dropping it to the ground while they silently left the condom’s wrapper inside the bathroom.

The two were playing pranks on the other residents in order to mislead them and observe their reactions to the condom in the bathroom.

“Respect yourself so people can respect you” – Doyin advises Ilebaye following clash with housemates

Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin has shared a piece of advice with Ilebaye as she asked her to respect herself to attract respect from others.

While sharing advice with her on how to attract respect from other housemates, Doyin was seen seated together with Ilebaye on the couch

Doyin told Ilebaye to stop moving from one bed to the other by way of flirting with the men. She stated that any man who wants to spend the night with her should come to her bed instead.

This advise from Doyin comes after Ilebaye had a clash-on with Tolanibaj over sleeping on Neo’s bed last night.

“With the word people said to you between yesterday and today, you should sit back and re-elevate. Try carry yourself more respectfully”.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 15 hours ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

God Created Me On A Sunday, I’m A Beautiful & Sweet Lady, Allow Me To Dress Anyhow I Want”Evan Okoro

5 hours ago

It Is Not Every Woman’s Husband That You Can Snatch- Rita Edochie Tells Judy Austin

6 hours ago

Video: Davido Makes an Unexpected Appearance at Rema’s Concert in Houston, Texas

6 hours ago

Video: “I Know Say You Senior Me but I’m Richer Than You and Your Father” – Cuppy Writes, Netizens Fume

6 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button