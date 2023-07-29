Video: “Ilebaye go explain tire” – Reactions as Pere and Ike plants ‘used’ condoms in toilet to confuse housemates

Pere and Ike, housemates on Big Brother Naija All Stars, have raised eyebrows after pulling a prank in the bathroom.

The two male housemates crept into the bathroom while the other housemates were still in bed to pull a prank on them.

Ike and Pere were observed putting skin pomade inside a condom and dropping it to the ground while they silently left the condom’s wrapper inside the bathroom.

The two were playing pranks on the other residents in order to mislead them and observe their reactions to the condom in the bathroom.

“Respect yourself so people can respect you” – Doyin advises Ilebaye following clash with housemates

Big Brother Naija housemate Doyin has shared a piece of advice with Ilebaye as she asked her to respect herself to attract respect from others.

While sharing advice with her on how to attract respect from other housemates, Doyin was seen seated together with Ilebaye on the couch

Doyin told Ilebaye to stop moving from one bed to the other by way of flirting with the men. She stated that any man who wants to spend the night with her should come to her bed instead.

This advise from Doyin comes after Ilebaye had a clash-on with Tolanibaj over sleeping on Neo’s bed last night.

“With the word people said to you between yesterday and today, you should sit back and re-elevate. Try carry yourself more respectfully”.