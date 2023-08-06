Video: Ilebaye Faces Disqualification as She Pulls Ceec’s Hair During Heated Clash, Shoves Doyin Aside After Night Party

Ilebaye, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, rips Cee-C’s hair and shoves Doyin aside during a furious verbal brawl after their Saturday night party.

Following the night party, Cee-c and Ilebaye got into a heated argument that threatened to turn into a fight.

During the conversation, CeeC made it plain to Ilebaye that she understands the tactics she’s employing and can’t wait to see her booted from the show.

More venomous comments were exchanged, and Ilebaye yanked Cee-C’s hair when the lawyer attempted to turn and go.

Other roommates exclaimed in amazement and dread, and Cee-C asked Biggie to take note of what Ilebaye had just done.

See video …

In a related incident, when Biggie summoned Ilebaye to the diary room, Doyin tried to take her aside and offer some words, but Ilebaye flared up at her and shoved her away.Check out video below…