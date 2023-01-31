Video: “Ike zillion zillion”-IVD reacts following alleged remand in Kirikiri prison

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian celebrity auto dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna alias IVD has broken his silence following reports of his alleged remand in Kirikiri prison.

GISTLOVER reported hours ago that IVD had been allegedly remanded in Kirikiri prisons.

According to Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls the businessman appeared in court today, January 31st.

He was accompanied by his lawyer and relationship expert turned friend, Blessing CEO. According to the blogger, IVD was charged with involuntary man slaughter by Lagos State following details leading to his wife, Bimbo’s death.

Reacting to the report which is fast making rounds, IVD shared photos of him living his best life on his Instagram page.

The auto dealer expressed how blessed he was.

“Blessed”, he captioned the photos.

Recall that IVD lost his beloved wife and mother of his kids, Bimbo Martins on 15th October, 2022.

The sad news of her demise was announced by her sister, Mama Jazz, in an Instagram post.

Bimbo died from incineration after allegedly burning down her matrimonial home in Lagos.

According to reports, the couple had engaged in a messy brawl before her death. It was gathered that the incident happened at their residence in Megamound estate, Lekki, Lagos on Wednesday, October 12.

Sources, said that Bimbo had confronted her husband over the constant beatings she received from him and a fight ensued.

The source, who called for help, rushed her and IVD to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Bimbo was burnt beyond recognition and the severe injury she sustained led to her death.

