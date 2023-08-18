Video: Ike shows fake sympathy as he converses with Ilebaye after throwing her clothes on the toilet way

Recently, Ike Onyema, a BBNaija All Stars housemate, joined in a discussion with Cee-C, Doyin, and Ilebaye as they speculated on who may have tossed the latter’s (Ilebaye’s) garments on the toilet.

Despite being the one that executed the task, he pretended to be innocent as he sympathized with Ilebaye.

Ike, who was trying to act innocent, was spotted drawing while talking and showing amazement at the incident.

He even referred to Seyi as someone who is capable of carrying out such an act, leading Cee-C, Doyin, and Ilebaye to believe they are speaking with a trustworthy individual.*

Together with Pere, Seyi, Venita, and Kiddwaya, Ike Onyema planned the act in an effort to incite Ilebaye to lash out and possibly do something unpleasant that could earn her another strike and result in her being disqualified.

Reacting to the plot, One @AyoTheodora wrote: “Lol this big brother show is just letting us know the reality of people..Ike scattered ilebaye’s stuff and even kept her clothes in the toilet and he’s there sitting with her, cursing the person that did it and pretending to her face..Damnnnnnnn😭”

@LeTiny_ wrote: “This should count as bullying and should earn him a strike or two. She didn’t do anything to him.”

@NG_GWG wrote: “Sorry you can play with anything provided by the organizers in the house like food and the likes but the moment you come to my cloths, I think that’s a bit too personal and not acceptable. The organizers need to do something about this. My cloths trashed on the floor? That’s very uncool.”