Video: “Ike Needs to Take Care of Himself Because He Smells” Neo tells TolaniBaj [Video]

Neo akpofure of Big Brother Naija All Star Season has slammed his fellow housemate Ike, saying he stinks and should focus on himself instead of chasing women.

This has caused a lot of discussion and varied opinions, as many Netizens and show watchers believe Neo talks too much, while others believe he deserves it, and many believe it is the reason Mercy broke up with him.

Neo said, “I be guy man o, my mama raised me to be guy man.

“He [Ike] dey doza [smells]. There’s nothing you can tell me. And I’m like, you know, you gat take care of yourself mehn, no be say. You gat package.”

Tolanibaj inferred: “Very important.”

Neo added: “It’s too important. Not even for anybody, at least you should be able to look at yourself in the mirror and say, yeah, this is me.”

Watch him speak below;

reacting to the post;

@Irunnia wrote: Nawa ooo why will a man be talking about another man like this to a woman.

@EmaazDr: WHEN MERCY SAID IT WHAT DID WE SAY?

@RoclifeAyo: RIP BRO CODE

@femi_holder: This Neo too dey talk, Man no suppose dey talk down another guy man for where woman dey.

@DukeDarls: A man that gossip is more dangerous than the one with rifle.

@iwork4church: Wipe your mouth, mahn!!

@laughforme: Lets us pretend we have never gisted our friend about someone smelling. Neo talk your talk jare.

Gistlover recalls that Ike’s estranged lover, Mercy Eke recently claimed she chased him out of her house because of his questionable toilet etiquette.