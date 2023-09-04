Video: Ik Ogbonna’s Ex-wife Sonia, finds love again, gets engaged in romantic atmosphere

Sonia Morales, the ex-wife of popular actor Ik Ogbonna, has found love again after being romantically proposed to by her lover.

Gistlover recalls that the celebrity couple officially announced their divorce in 2019 after getting married in Italy in 2019. They both have a son together.

The single mother has found love again in the arms of another guy, as seen by an emotional video posted online, she was lovingly proposed to.

A video on the internet shows red petals thrown in all directions with calming music playing to create a romantic atmosphere.

In the video, her guy got down on one knee to ask for her hand in marriage, and she said yes.

