Video: Ifedi Sharon And Darlington Azoro Spark Dating Rumors with Latest PDA [Video]

The internet has been buzzing with relationship rumors since a viral video of Ifedi Sharon and Darlington Azoro in each other’s company appeared.

Following the release of a compilation film of several loved-up moments between Sharon and Darlington, rumors began to circulate online that the two were dating.

Sharon and Darlington were seen in compromising positions in the video, leading people to question whether they are only close friends.

The video garnered a number of interesting reactions.

While some individuals observed that Sharon and Darlington could be romantically involved, others expressed their opinions, drawing comparisons to Colleagues, Regina Daniels and Somadina Adinma’s love story.

Sharon Ifedi and Darlington Azoro have made a name for themselves as closest friends in the Nollywood industry.

Sharon’s recent prank on Darlington during a movie production went viral, making her the buzz of the internet.

Darlington and Sharon were filmed in the famous hoax video acting out a love scene.

Sharon became agitated when he attempted to kiss her on the lips, claiming that he had veered from the director’s orders.

Darlington was accused of persistently flirting with her prior to their arrival on set.

Despite the efforts of the film director and staff members to calm Sharon down, she stormed off the set, only to return and level a barrage of allegations against Darlington.

In a state of anger, the young actor confronted Sharon in response to the barrage of insults and eventually stormed off the set.

Towards the conclusion of the video, Darlington’s reaction to her prank caused Sharon to burst into laughter.