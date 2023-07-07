Video: “If you want to cheat on your partner, do it without using me as cover-up”- Kaffy issues strong warning to her male friends

Kafayat Shafau, better known as Kaffy, is a Nigerian dancer who has issued a severe warning to her male friends.

The mother of two warned them not to include her in their cheating scandal by using the microblogging platform.

She claimed that their treatment of their wife, with whom she has probably dined or is friendly, was disrespectful to her.

“Please I don’t know if women do this too but my experience has been with my make friends, colleagues, or family member. If you want to cheat on your partner pls do it without involving me. It is total disrespect to me and your wife whom I am not likely to be close to or have been fed by for you to want to use me to do a cover-up.

It’s the audacity for me! You already know my stand against such as much as I “may” not tell on you, you are at risk of me entering you that very instant. Don’t be calling your wife while you carry babe come dey call her “Kaffy is here” (as per the event or gathering?).. abeg so as I dey there I hold your third leg. Giving your partner false confidence that you not where you can misbehave!”.

Dancer, Kaffy and estranged husband reunite for son’s birthday

Famous Nigerian dancer, Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, a.ka. Kaffy, has reunited with her ex-husband, Papi J Ameh to celebrate their son’s birthday on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Kaffy shared photos from the joint celebration on her Instagram page moments ago and many of followers hailed the parents for peacefully co-raising their kids despite their separation.

In January 2022, the 42-year-old popular Nigerian dancer, Kaffy, made an announcement on Instagram, giving reasons why her union with Joseph Ameh, a music director and drummer, is over. The pair got married on June 2, 2012, and have two children together.

In an new interview with TVC news, Kaffy revealed the things she is enjoying now that she never found pleasure in while she was married.

She said the number one thing she enjoys, is the ability to become herself, which she didn’t get while married. She claimed that she is now enjoying all the knowledge she should have gotten before being married.

Speaking further she said she entered into marriage without understanding its principles, which led to a shaky foundation. Thus coming out of it has made her life better.