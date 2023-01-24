Video: “If you want a sugar daddy get one” – Angel slams Nedu over his opinion on why ladies go into BBNaija
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
- Recall, Nedu, on his podcast said most ladies go on BBNaija for fame and momentum. However, they have nothing to hold them at the top, but sex.
- His response did not quite sit well with former BBNaija housemate, Angel to tackled the media personality, In a rather lengthy post via Facebook,
BBNaija star, Angel Smith takes a swipe at Media personality, Nedu for saying BBNaija ladies have nothing but sex to offer.
Recall, Nedu, on his podcast said most ladies go on BBNaija for fame and momentum. However, they have nothing to hold them at the top, but sex.
His response did not quite sit well with former BBNaija housemate, Angel to tackled the media personality, In a rather lengthy post via Facebook, Angel bore her thoughts about Nedu’s speech.
She adds that he is free to get a sugar daddy if he wants to.
She wrote on Facebook:
“This is all so old and boring, I don’t know why men can’t just mind their business. So many women have come out of big brother to become actresses, start businesses and actually have a solid brand but because y’all are so misogYnistic and uninformed you say rubbish.
Every time it’s a man in the industry [email protected] women, you’re over 40, if you want a sugar daddy then maybe get one, nobody is stopping you.
Look how happily he’s saying it. You people will shame women for having consensual sex and be surprised when men sexually assault women. Toto plaintiff, box patrollers, the coochie constables.
Like this topic pisses me off so much, then you people will come online and say “Nawa o, so she f**ks for money and she’s oppressing us, don’t believe everything on social media” nobody is oppressing you my dear, you’re just a jealous rat.
You people never talk about the men in big brother when they’re buying their cars and watches and buying houses but let it be a woman, all of a sudden everyone wants to know her sponsor. Do you people know their own sponsor?
Mercy has multiple businesses and is still relevant,Tacha is one of the best influencers we’ve had in naij and has multiple businesses, Nengi, Erica, Liquorose, Uriel, Anto , so many great women have come out of the show, just say you’re scared of successful women.
How many of the men do you see displaying such wealth? Asides from Frood that recently posted his house and that’s how many yrs after leaving the show. You pple shld be honest with yourselves the women’s lifestyle does not correspond with whatever they show as a source of income it.
Why do you want to know what the women in big brother are doing to make money??If truly we are sle ping with men for money, do you want us to show you where the men are so you sef go put your b m b m in the air? When we’re starting businesses, acting etc you guys won’t talk”