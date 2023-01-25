Video: “If you told me this is how I’ll be starting 2023, I won’t argue”- BBNaija’s Arin relocates to Canada

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

BBNaija reality TV star, Arinola Olowoporoku, better known as Arin has announced that she’s moved to Canada.

The Nigerian reality star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 24 to make the announcement after landing in Ontario.

The ex-BBNaija housemate shared photos of herself at a centre and noted that though she’s now in a new country, she will be continuing with her career.

Arin also said that she would cease to argue with critics on social media, but life is taking her to new places and that she wishes to explore happily.