ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “If you told me this is how I’ll be starting 2023, I won’t argue”- BBNaija’s Arin relocates to Canada

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 8 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Arin shared photos of herself at a center and noted that though she’s now in a new country, she will be continuing with her career.

BBNaija reality TV star, Arinola Olowoporoku, better known as Arin has announced that she’s moved to Canada.

The Nigerian reality star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, January 24 to make the announcement after landing in Ontario.

The ex-BBNaija housemate shared photos of herself at a centre and noted that though she’s now in a new country, she will be continuing with her career.

Arin also said that she would cease to argue with critics on social media, but life is taking her to new places and that she wishes to explore happily.

She wrote; “If you told me this is how I’ll be starting 2023, I won’t argue with you because this life dey carry me where I no know all the damn time & I just stay and enjoy the ride gleefully 🎢. New City. Same Career. New Lane. Fifth Life. 💫🫶🏾

This is the day the Lord has made, I am Humbled and Thankful for all my blessings and lessons 🥺. All the dots keep connecting. I’m miles away but never far away… signing in from Tdot, your girl is back & ready to take the city and I’m bringing my babies”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 8 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Seyi Tinubu bags chieftaincy title in Peter Obi’s Anambra [Photos]

4 hours ago

Video: Thugs chase Funke Akindele out of Lagos Market, Jandor fumes

4 hours ago

Video: No go cheat o Mama no dey hear beg o– Reactions as Iya Gbonkan ties the knot with young lover [Photos/video]

4 hours ago

Video: “My Friends Now Want My Role”- RMD Spills As He Reacts to Viral Scene With Nancy Isime in Shanty Town

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button