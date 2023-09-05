Video: “If you invite me for your wedding and the marriage crash, you’ll refund me my money and time”- Cubana Chief Priest issues warning

Pascal Chubuike, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, a celebrity bartender and socialite, has issued warnings to would-be partners.

Given the rate at which celebrity weddings fail these days, the socialite delivers a public service announcement to any couple who might invite him to their wedding.

Before calling it quits, Cubana advised couples to think about the money, time, and energy invested in their wedding.

In his regulations, he specified that if any couple invited him to their wedding and the marriage failed, they would compensate him for the time, money, and energy he wasted at their wedding ceremony.

“Before una break up make una try dey consider the money/time/energy wey we invest for una marriage. Going forward if you dey invite me for wedding, we go get agreement if marriage spoil una go refund me”.