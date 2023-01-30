Video: ‘If you disrespect my husband, I come for you’ – Anita Joseph issues strong warning

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Anita Joseph Olagunju has warned that anyone who disrespects her hubby would face repercussions.

Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, who is married to her younger lover, Michael Olagunju, better known as MC Fish, has issued a clear warning to her colleagues and social media followers.

The Anambra State-born star has warned that anyone who disrespects her hubby would face repercussions.

Sharing a loved up photo of herself and hubby on her verified Instagram page, Anita Joseph wrote,

” If you Disrespect my husband I will come for you Shallom !! Nkwucha aburo kwa Ujo shalllom.”

It would be recalled that Anita Joseph had earlier mentioned the many benefits of having a good man as a life partner.

According to the filmmaker cum businesswoman, anyone who is lucky to marry a good man, her beauty glows better.

“When you marry a good man. Your beauty Radiates. God bless all the good husbands May God pave ways for them bless them,” she captioned the romantic photos she shot with her husband.

The Anambra State born Thespian cum brand ambassador also admitted that celebrity marriage is not easy.