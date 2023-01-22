ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “If You Are Below 40, Don’t Come My Way”- Chigul Warns Potential Suitors

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 hours ago
0 345 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

  • Chigul has sent a message to men below the age of 40 trying to date her
  • She added that any man that wants to approach her now should check his age well, a statement which has stirred reactions online
‘I was told to have a child to secure my crashing marriage after I married as a virgin at 33’ – Chigul

Nigerian actress and comedian, Chioma Omeruah a.ka. Chigul is currently making headlines after she sent a message to young men below the age of 40 to leave her DM

Chigul, made this public during an interview with media personality, Toke Makinwa as she recounted her experience with dating younger men in the past.

The actress revealed it didn’t work and she has now taken a stance against relationships with younger men.

The comedienne went on to urge men who want to approach her to check their age well.

The actress revealed she can’t hold relatable conversations with younger men. She added that she was not ready to fight with young girls because of a man or be included in another woman’s prayer point.

See some of the reactions below;

blazerealtor_
Is the somebody’s prayer point for me 😂😂😂

therealjaybreeze
40+ wey never marry is there not something fishy

diddys___: “At 25 I only want to date older men and sometimes I just think that Men my age ain’t on my level or mature enough, other times I feel like it’s because I lost my Dad early, maybe I’m sorta looking for a Dad figure… This video has me thinking honestly, what do we women actually want?”

blazerealtor_: “Is the somebody’s prayer point for me .”

kate0010617: “Some 1970 something still don’t have sense o.”

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 19 hours ago
0 345 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: Revolution Plus Property: I took bullets for you, was turned into a beast -Toyin Abraham, rages fires back at Odunlade Adekola

42 mins ago

Video: “FBI do your job”- Darlington reports Tunde Ednut over Lavish Birthdays, Nigerians react

53 mins ago

Video: “I was sexually abused by my nanny for six years” — Bambam [Video]

1 hour ago

Video: ‘There are people out there who are full of hate and envy’ – Skit maker, Ashmusy speaks on her struggles with controversies

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button