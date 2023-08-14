Video: “If The Alaafin Wasn’t Dead, You Wouldn’t See Me with Her” Portable Opens Up on Dating Late Alaafin of Oyo’s Wife, Queen Dami

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a Nigerian street singer, has finally spoken out about his alleged affair with the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Queen Dami.

Gistlover stated a few days ago that the former Alaafin’s wife is in a relationship with Portable, who recently married an actress.

By releasing screenshots of their comments, it was also claimed that the mother of one is in a relationship with Portable.

The comments were recorded at various points when they exchange loving terms like “my king and queen,” as well as love emojis.

Finally, Portable hinted of being in a relationship with her during an interview on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

The father of five debunked reports that he is the father of her child, stating that Queen Dami, was only a fan before the death of her husband, the King.

According to him, things switch up from there as he isn’t one to have an affair with people’s wives.

“No, the Alaafin of Oyo is the owner of the child.

She is my fan from Day one but I heard the King is dead and after King na King.

If the King wasn’t dead, you wouldn’t see me with her. I don’t run after people’s wives”.

Recall that after news broke out of their affair, Queen Dami on her Instagram story, openly declared love for Portable.

She shared a video of her vibing to his song while tagging him to it.

Portable shares five kids with four women; his wife, and three baby mamas.

The singer is married to Bewaji Zainab Badmus and has a son with upcoming actress, Ashabi and two other baby mamas.