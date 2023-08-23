ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “If shameless was a person”- Tacha, Vee, others react as Tolanibaj clashes with Ilebaye for hugging ‘lover’ Neo

Former BBNaija housemates Vee and Tacha have expressed their disgust after Tolanibaj clashed with Ilebaye over Neo.

Tolanibaj and Ilebaye were seen battling over Neo just minutes after Big Brother called for a therapy session for the housemates.

Tolanibaj and Ilebaye got into an altercation after Neo hugged Ilebaye after the treatment session was completed.

Tolanibaj dragged Ilebaye for hugging her lover, which resulted in a verbal exchange between the two ladies.

Many people have reacted to Tolanibaj’s behavior by condemning her for fighting over a man.

Vee, Neo’s ex-girlfriend, was among those who reacted to the fight. Tacha conveyed her sadness and displeasure with the incident as well.

Vee tweeted, “Party no dey stop”. Tacha also tweeted, “If shameless was a person, it will be???”.

