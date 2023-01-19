Video: “If Not That I’ve Born for You, I for say God punish you”- Simi to hubby, for trolling her after making his hair [Video]

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Simi and Adekunle Gold have sparked hilarious reactions from their fans online

Simi shared a video showing the moment she plaited her hubby’s hair but he wasn’t entirely pleased with how long it took her to complete the hair

The mother of one hilariously trolled her hubby in the clip and social media users had different things to say about them

Celebrity power couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi are not to be found wanting when it comes to celebrities who flaunt their love on social media.

A recent video of the music stars making the rounds online captured the moment Simi got busy with her husband’s hair.

The songstress turned to his personal hairdresser as she took her time to plait the hair while taking her fans through the process,

However, Adekunle Gold, on the other hand, appeared impatient with his wife as he had somewhere else to go.

When she finally finished plaiting the hair and asked for feedback, the husband hilariously faulted how long it took her to complete the task at hand.

Simi, in turn, mentioned how she would have dealt with him if they didn’t already have a child together.

flakyjen said: “Love is sweet when u are with the right person.”

adaugo____ said: “aww this is cute .”

lola_liquor said: “‘If it’s not that maybe that aff born for you, I would have said God will punish you’ … my own husband should just be prepared .”

tofunmii said: “If not that I’ve born for you, I for say God should punish you.”

ayo_abiodun_abiodun said: “Baba say you yaf to learn speed since you wanto open hairdressing shop.”

empresspearl2107 said: “First thing I see on the social media Street today. I pray we all have good reasons to be genuinely happy today. simi last line hennn .”