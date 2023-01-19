Video: ‘If Nigeria gets it wrong again in 2023, this nation will bleed’- Iyabo Ojo

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

Iyabo Ojo via her Twitter page revealed that her DM is filled with depressing messages

Nollywood celebrity Iyabo Ojo has clearly stated what might befall Nigerians if we don’t get it right by voting a competent leader at the next election.

The mother of two via her Twitter page further revealed that her DM is filled with depressing messages.

“People are really suffering, It’s a daily struggle these days, I’m so scared to even open my DM’s. Bcos 90% of the messages are depressing. My dear Country. If Nigeria gets it wrong again in 2023, this nation will bleed,” she wrote on her Twitter platform.

Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye’s wedding takes actress Yvonne Jegede by surprise

Actress Yvonne Jegede has released a show to express how surprised she has been since she woke to the News of Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye’s wedding.

This is coming after, gistlover reported that Iyabo Ojo went public with her man.

To celebrate her 45th birthday, Iyabo Ojo went Instagram official with her boo, Paul Okoye. The actress confirmed the reports that she is dating businessman, Paul Okoye.

Reacting, Yvonne Jegede released a video moments ago.

“Happy birthdayyyyyyyyy. I wish you all the best this year and beyond. I’m so happy this morning. Damnnnnn. @iyaboojofespris and @pauloo2104 Happiest birthday my darling sis, may all your heart desires never be far from you” she captioned the video.

In the video, Yvonne Jegede expressed how much she loved Iyabo Ojo and Paul Okoye.