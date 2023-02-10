Video: “If It’s Sweet, You Wouldn’t Count It” – Iheme Nancy Reveals Why She has S3x With Her Man Four Times Daily
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
- Nollywood actress, Nancy Iheme has joined the trending topic of number of times couple should have s3x
- Nancy Iheme publicly revealed that she has sexual intercourse with her man, four times a daily
The fast rising movie star revealed that she has [email protected] intercourse with her man, four times a day.
According to her, if it’s sweet, you wouldn’t count it.
“I do 4times with my man in a day..if is sweet you no go count am”.
This is coming after her male colleague Deyemi Okanlawon hinted on his [email protected] life with his wife, Damilola Okanlawon.
The actor, who recently celebrated 10years anniversary revealed in a podcast with Toke Makinwa, that four times a week isn’t enough for couples.
According to him, s3x should be every day, both morning, afternoon and night. To further prove his point, he likened it to food, which is a three square meal.
Deyemi added that there shouldn’t be time table when it comes to sex as there are weeks one can have it all day.