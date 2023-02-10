Video: “If It’s Sweet, You Wouldn’t Count It” – Iheme Nancy Reveals Why She has S3x With Her Man Four Times Daily

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nollywood actress, Nancy Iheme has joined the trending topic of number of times couple should have s3x

According to her, if it’s sweet, you wouldn’t count it.

“I do 4times with my man in a day..if is sweet you no go count am”.

This is coming after her male colleague Deyemi Okanlawon hinted on his [email protected] life with his wife, Damilola Okanlawon.

The actor, who recently celebrated 10years anniversary revealed in a podcast with Toke Makinwa, that four times a week isn’t enough for couples.

According to him, s3x should be every day, both morning, afternoon and night. To further prove his point, he likened it to food, which is a three square meal.

Deyemi added that there shouldn’t be time table when it comes to sex as there are weeks one can have it all day.