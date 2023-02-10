ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “If It’s Sweet, You Wouldn’t Count It” – Iheme Nancy Reveals Why She has S3x With Her Man Four Times Daily

  • Nollywood actress, Nancy Iheme has joined the trending topic of number of times couple should have s3x
  • Nancy Iheme publicly revealed that she has sexual intercourse with her man, four times a daily
Iheme Nancy Bluntly Confronts Fan Who Has a ‘Video of Her’ That Is About To Leak (Screenshots)

 The fast rising movie star revealed that she has [email protected] intercourse with her man, four times a day.

According to her, if it’s sweet, you wouldn’t count it.

“I do 4times with my man in a day..if is sweet you no go count am”.

This is coming after her male colleague Deyemi Okanlawon hinted on his [email protected] life with his wife, Damilola Okanlawon.

The actor, who recently celebrated 10years anniversary revealed in a podcast with Toke Makinwa, that four times a week isn’t enough for couples.

According to him, s3x should be every day, both morning, afternoon and night. To further prove his point, he likened it to food, which is a three square meal.

Deyemi added that there shouldn’t be time table when it comes to sex as there are weeks one can have it all day.

