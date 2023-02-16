Video: “If it doesn’t happen, collect all my cars” – Skiibii shares dream he had about next Nigerian president

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Singer, Skiibii, stirred reactions on Twitter after sharing the alleged dream he had about the next president of Nigeria.

The “Baddest Boy” crooner took to Twitter to share a photo of the three presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar For PDP, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for APC and a man who had a striking resemblance with LP candidate, Peter Obi.

Skiibii claimed that he had a dream where he witnessed one of them emerge as the next president of Nigeria.

He captioned the post:

“I saw a vision that one of these guys will win this next election…if e no happen, come and collect all my cars.”

However, after the tweet went viral netizens blasted him because they couldn’t spot Peter Obi in the photo.