Video: “If it doesn’t happen, collect all my cars” – Skiibii shares dream he had about next Nigerian president

Skiibii took to Twitter to share a photo of the three presidential candidates, Atiku Abubakar For PDP, Bola Ahmed Tinubu for APC and a man who had a striking resemblance with LP candidate, Peter Obi.

Singer, Skiibii, stirred reactions on Twitter after sharing the alleged dream he had about the next president of Nigeria.

Skiibii claimed that he had a dream where he witnessed one of them emerge as the next president of Nigeria.

He captioned the post:

“I saw a vision that one of these guys will win this next election…if e no happen, come and collect all my cars.”

However, after the tweet went viral netizens blasted him because they couldn’t spot Peter Obi in the photo.



