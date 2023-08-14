Video: “If it didn’t dey, it didn’t dey” — Reactions trail Erica Nlewedim’s outfit

Erica Nlewedim, a popular reality star, raises a sensation by wearing a dress that exposes her bosoms.

Among the highlights of the BBNaija All Stars show, which many of her colleagues have discussed, Erica captured the eye of many in a unique way.

The actress was dressed in a glittering silver gown that smothered her chest and left her bosoms exposed.

Erica’s outfit sparks mixed reactions.

Reactions trailing the revealing outfit of Erica

The photo has since generated over a million impressions with thousands of comments condemning the outfit.

anthonystilldey stated: “If it didn’t dey, it didn’t dey stop trying to force it”

LovedErica said: “My baby causing havoc on this sad app. Get dem Elon money baby. Na fine u fine, u no kpai person. Frustratêd human beings.”

Austeiin wrote: “There’s something about those that have it. It’s seen naturally….No force… Effortlessly.”

_Akzee wrote: “This babe dey mood funny since they say she no get sex appeal kini kan”

Nappyblaze noted: “One needle now, everywhere don burst”

ziecity opined: “Let the the good heart breffff”

_harrisonJNR said: “My intrusive thoughts want to pop those balloons so badly”