Video: “If I’m not kissing Rihanna, Beyoncé, what am I doing with it?”-Cross reacts as Tbaj reveals she paid $10k for her teeth

Cross, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ contestant, was taken aback when Tolanibaj revealed she paid 10,000 dollars on her teeth.

Cross questioned why she had spent such an excessive amount on her teeth in light of this.

Cross asked: “So you carry 10,000 dollars put for your teeth like this? So if i punch you, $10,000 is gone? Is the tooth forever?”

Tolanibaj replied: “This is gonna last 10 years.”

Still in disbelief, Cross asked again: “So it is $1000 for every year?”

Tolanibaj responded: “You’re acting like you can’t afford it. Are you not doing crypto up and down?”

Cross interjected: “If I carry the 10,000 dollars and put it in the token, I can generate 50k to 100k dollars. But if I carry it and put in my teeth, if I’m not kissing Rihanna, Beyonce or Meagan Good, what the f*ck am I doing with it?”

Tolanibaj noted to him that when a guy approaches her, the first feature she notices is his teeth.