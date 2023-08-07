ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “If I don’t get an apology, war go happen” – Tacha fume as Biggie refused to disqualify Ilebaye

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 Less than a minute

BBTacha Akide, an ex-housemate of Naija Pepper Dem, has threatened to start a battle online until she receives an apology for being disqualified.

Tacha resorted to Twitter late yesterday to respond to All Stars Housemate Ilebaye’s verdict following her argument with Ceec.

Remember that Ilebaye and Ceec had a violent altercation after the Saturday night? Many people thought Ilebaye would be disqualified for getting physical with Ceec.

After Biggie declined to disqualify Ilebaye after being found guilty, Tacha took to Twitter to slam Big Brother and warned to start a war if she doesn’t receive an apology from the team for her “unlawful” disqualification.

Previous articleECOWAS, AU Leaders Meet Over Niger Republic Coup












Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 1 hour ago
0 330 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Ilebaye Is Issued A Double Strike For Physical Violence By Big Brother

6 mins ago

Fans Reactions As Nollywood Actress, Uchenna Nnanna Drops Loved Up Photos With Husband Online

45 mins ago

Actress Mercy Aigbe Adeoti Hangs Out With Her Husband For A Special Event (Pictures)

2 hours ago

Laycon Expresses Unwavering Support for Kiddwaya in the Ongoing BBNaija All Stars Edition

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button