Video: If e don cash out e must give the street- Portable wins hearts as he reaches out to the less privileged [Video]

As many Nigerians struggle for their daily bread during this cashless economy, Portable has remembered the needies during this trying time.

In reactions fans hailed him for his philanthropic works.

Singer, Portable has won the hearts of many with his charitable deeds towards the less privilege.

Showing love to them, Portable stormed the streets to give out foods to less privilege. In videos posted on his Instagram page, the controversial singer could be seen standing beside his car, as his team distributed foods to people in the streets.

Portable’s team were dressed wearing Obi Cubana’s Odogwu bitters tea-shirts, as a form of a publicity for the businessman’s brand.

“Zazuu stop waiting for things to happen. Go out and make it happen who go help you, no go stress you. We meet everyone for a reason either they are a blessing or a lesson. Street ti take over wahala IKA OF AFRICA. the street problem IDAMU ADUGBOYIN showing luv to the street”.

Describing him as a true king, One Fimy baby wrote, “A true king care

One Bawa official wrote, “Have always known you have a heart of Gold.. More Grace

One Swag Gukush wrote, “Nah why I love Portable. If e don cash out e must give the street. God bless u

One of the beneficiaries, Nvestor legit boss wrote, ” Thanks our king me self see rice collect much love God bless you always

One Scottof Lala wrote, “Na you I like pass for this country

One Asandrea stores wrote, “This is a major reason he is excelling. Giving is life. God bless Dr Zeh. Good day Sir/Madam. Happy Valentine’s day in advance…..