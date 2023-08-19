ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “If Biggie calls I’ll answer one million times” – Mercy Eke says BBN changed her life

Mercy Eke, a reality star, admits that Big Brother Naija transformed her life as well as the lives of her friends and family, noting that she always showed up for Biggie when he called.

The influencer and businesswoman from Imo said this to Whitemoney when she mentioned that some people are upset with her for returning to the program even though she has already achieved success and that they feel she doesn’t deserve to be there.

She stressed that the BBNaija platform improved her life, the lives of her friends, and the lives of her family because of the recognition and prize she received on it.

Mercy claimed that the benefits that came as a result of her involvement on the show in 2019 enabled her people pursue their respective goals as entrepreneurs.

