Video: “If Adekunle kept ranting at me, I would have lost cool and swung at him, I will not miss” – Pere

Pere Egbi, a housemate on Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’, was involved in a heated argument with Adekunle as they were filming a scene.

Pere’s desire that a cap be taken from Venita and put on Kiddwaya started the incident, sparking a disagreement that worsened the circumstance.

Pere, who is renowned for being outspoken, and Adekunle had a heated exchange before Adekunle jumped in to defend Venita.

The former US military officer kept his ground, adamantly advocating his position.

After the fight, Pere talked with Kiddwaya and Cross in the home about it and took a bit to think about it.

He admitted that the intensity of the conversation had nearly brought about a fight, and that he had thought about precisely landing a blow on Adekunle.

However, Pere’s knowledge that he was inside the Big Brother house and in front of a live television audience eventually kept him from acting on his desires.