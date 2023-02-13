ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: If A Man Really Loves You, He Will Never Get You a Valentines Gift – Jane Mena

Instagram dancer and influencer, Jane Mena has taken to social media to share her thoughts about St. Valentine’s Day

According to her, a man who is truly in love with his woman will not bother to get her gifts for valentines day

Less than twenty-four hours to Valentine’s day, Instagram dancer and influencer, Jane Mena has taken to social media to share her thoughts about the beautiful day many look forward to expressing and sharing love.

According to the mother of one, a man who is truly in love with his woman ill not bother to get her gifts for valentines day.

She wrote: “A man who really loves you will never get you a Valentine’s gift. Know this and know peace”.

Supporting her sarcastic opinion, singer, songwriter and hype man, Oluwafemi Oladapo better known as Slimcase seconded while standing that the man himself has become the gift if he loves his woman truly.

He wrote: ” He has become the gift if he is with u wholeheartedly; that’s all about Val”.

