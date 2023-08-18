Video: “I’d rather die than allow Mercy win” – Ike vows, says 2019 win should’ve been his

Ike Onyema, a fellow housemate on BBNaija All Stars, has vowed to stop Mercy Eke, his ex-lover, from winning the eighth season of the reality show.

Recall that the couple was in love during the 2019 season of the competition show, which Mercy won. They split up after the show.

Ike recently shared his opinions about winning the competition and doing everything in his power to keep his ex-lover out of the way.

In the bedroom, he informed Doyin of this and said that he should have won the grand prize for the 2019 edition rather than Lamborghini.

Ike insisted on making up his mind despite Doyin’s efforts to persuade him that fan support was the driving force behind the victory.

“Pere asked me the first time I walked into this house if I still have feelings for Mercy. I told him guy I get fans that are praying and fasting for me to be nice to this girl. She no go win this money; I’d rather die. I go sabotage am to the end. That money she collected in our season, it was supposed to be mine,” he stated unapologetically.

Watch the video below …