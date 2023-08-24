Video: “I’d have given Ceec the N120M if she walked out” — Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya, an evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate, believes that he meant his intention to pay off CeeC if she accepted his N120M offer.

It is worth noting that Kiddwaya made a stunning vow to give Ceec the grand prize of N120M if she walked out on the first day of the show.

In a recent interview on Pulse One on One hosted by former Big Brother “Level Up” housemate Christy O, he was questioned about the viral conversation.

Kiddwaya clarified his daring comment and gave light on his intentions during the podcast conversation.

The interviewer asked, “So immediately you stepped into the house, you met Ceec and you said to her, so I will give you a proposal, you step out of the door, I give you the N120M. Were you really serious about that?”

In response, Kiddwaya insisted on his willingness to go through with his promise.

“If she had walked out holding my hand back to stage, I would have given her the money. I wanted to see how daring she is. I would have given her the money and posted it on Instagram,” he stated.

