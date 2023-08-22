Video: “I would’ve won the show if I didn’t leave early” – BBNaija’s Uriel

Uriel Oputa, a popular BBNaija star, believes she would have won the ‘All Stars’ series if she hadn’t been evicted early.

The fitness fanatic was evicted from Biggie’s house on August 13 by a team of jurors that included ex-housemates Laycon, Teddy A, and Diane.

Uriel claimed on Sabi Radio LIVE with Miracle OP that if she had stayed longer in the BBNaija home, she would have either made the top five or won the big prize.

Uriel expresses her thoughts on how the 22-year-old participant, Ilebaye, is being treated by the other roommates, noting that those who tormented her only made her more renowned and drew votes for her.

She also expressed her love for Neo, despite the fact that she is older than him.

She likes him because he smells nice, he enjoys a fitness lifestyle like she does, and he has a good sense of fashion.

Watch video below …

“Laycon you fall hand, I’ve budgeted that 120M for a new car” – Uriel continues to lament

Uriel Oputa, a popular reality celebrity, is still upset about her eviction from the Big Brother Naija house, expressing disappointment in Laycon for voting against her.

It should be noted that Uriel was evicted during the second eviction on Sunday after finishing in the bottom three.

Uriel had expressed her dissatisfaction with Laycon’s decision to evict her, despite the fact that she had campaigned hard for him.In new post on her page, Uriel lamented over missing out on the chance to win the 120-million-naira grand prize.She chastised the jury system and expressed her displeasure with Laycon’s actions.Uriel has promised to share her thoughts in forthcoming podcast videos.She wrote:“Shame on the jury YouSent me bk for what?Just look at the mess you createdI swear this thing pain me till todayJust Negodu our song bird. Let me go to church before I Say what I don’t want to say This my podcast.. I won’t spare anymore.Me that wanted to buy a new car with my 120mAh!! My old car the Radio no dey on. @®@I no go spare anymore. Podcast loadingOne QuestionIf they evictA certain personI hope they put me bk in I’m so disgustedLaycon you fall hand. Peace and LightThe jury gave me hell this week. I broke downI haven’t been able to call my mumI was so ashamed of myselfI almost fell into depression For what???”