Video: “I would rather die than betray you” – Cross vows to CeeC

Cross, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, showed his unshakeable devotion to protecting CeeC’s trust, even going so far as to make a solemn pledge that he would sooner take a one-way trip to the hereafter than betray her trust.

This critical encounter took place during a private heart-to-heart conversation between the two participants.

CeeC, who is known for her reserved manner, appears to have divulged something very important to Cross, sparking his unbelievable declaration.

Cross expressed his sincere gratitude for CeeC’s faith in him, noting that she had confided in him more openly than any other housemate.

This newfound vulnerability seemed to strengthen their bond, as Cross resolved to uphold and protect CeeC’s trust.