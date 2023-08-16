ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Video: “I would rather die than betray you” – Cross vows to CeeC

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 25 mins ago
0 309 Less than a minute

CeeC

Cross, a BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, showed his unshakeable devotion to protecting CeeC’s trust, even going so far as to make a solemn pledge that he would sooner take a one-way trip to the hereafter than betray her trust.

This critical encounter took place during a private heart-to-heart conversation between the two participants.

CeeC, who is known for her reserved manner, appears to have divulged something very important to Cross, sparking his unbelievable declaration.

Cross expressed his sincere gratitude for CeeC’s faith in him, noting that she had confided in him more openly than any other housemate.

This newfound vulnerability seemed to strengthen their bond, as Cross resolved to uphold and protect CeeC’s trust.

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 25 mins ago
0 309 Less than a minute
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Video: “I’ve Settled My Beef with Blaqbonez, We’re Cool Now” – Carter Efe

1 hour ago

Video: Why I Walked Away from Music, Relocated from Nigeria – Veteran Rapper, Eldee

2 hours ago

Video: “I turned sand to diamond”- Nigerians freeze as Davido shows off his newly acquired diamond chain worth N577M

2 hours ago

Video: Nine Months After Break Up, My Ex-Vee Tried To Come Back – Neo

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button