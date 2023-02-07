Video: “I would love to work with Tems” – DJ Khaled [Video]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

DJ Khaled shocked his interviewers after he revealed that he would love to work with Tems.

Tems made history by being the first Nigerian female to ever win a Grammy Award.

DJ Khaled, an American disc jockey stuns the world as he revealed his desire to work with Nigeran music star, Tems.

She won the Best Melodic Rap Performance category for her contribution to the hit song “Wait for U” with Future and Drake.

While speaking to media personalities on the red carpet, DJ Khaled was asked who he would love to work with.

The father-of-2 shocked his interviewers after he revealed that he would love to work with Tems.

Further speaking, DJ Khaled laid emphasis on how real Tems is. According to him, her music comes from her “soul” and one can feel it. He admits he would love to create “something special” with her.

“I’m your biggest fan”- DJ Khaled’s appeal to Tems before hugging her following Grammy win sparks reactions

Renowned American DJ and Singer, DJ Khaled expresses deep admiration for Nigerian songstress, Tems.

DJ Khaled who was evidently in awe of Tems told her that he’s her biggest fan when they met on the red carpet at the 65th Grammy Awards which was held on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

The American singer shook her hand warmly as he praised and congratulated her on her Grammy Award win.

He then requested for a permission to hug her which Tems promptly granted.

The sonorous musician bagged her first Grammy Award ever in the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ category at the event for her contribution to Future’s “Wait for U”.